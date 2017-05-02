Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,673,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,494,000 after buying an additional 275,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,504,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,190,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,149,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,923,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $165.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/8524-shares-in-rockwell-automation-rok-acquired-by-wealth-enhancement-advisory-services-llc-updated.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC set a $176.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $5,118,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betty C. Alewine sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.52, for a total value of $1,137,063.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,006 shares of company stock valued at $50,497,336 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.