Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,313,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,742,000. Arcos Dorados Holding makes up about 25.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Arcos Dorados Holding at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) opened at 8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Arcos Dorados Holding (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company earned $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.30 million. Arcos Dorados Holding had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Arcos Dorados Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Arcos Dorados Holding Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

