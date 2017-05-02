$65.27 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $65.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62 million to $68.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.8 million to $311.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $332 million to $397.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Group LLC set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 154,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 112,776.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 117,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at 15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

