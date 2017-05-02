Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report $575.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.4 million and the highest is $584.8 million. Tupperware Brands posted sales of $564.7 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year sales of $575.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.3 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Tupperware Brands had a return on equity of 117.25% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director David R. Parker sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $735,267.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,423 shares of company stock worth $3,801,274 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) opened at 71.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.65. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

