$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Energous Corp (WATT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) to announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energous Corp’s earnings. Energous Corp reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energous Corp will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energous Corp.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Energous Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Energous Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energous Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Energous Corp news, VP Cesar Johnston sold 37,000 shares of Energous Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $587,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energous Corp during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Energous Corp by 75.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous Corp during the third quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous Corp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous Corp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) opened at 12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company’s market capitalization is $257.18 million. Energous Corp has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $20.55.

About Energous Corp

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

