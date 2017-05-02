Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.46 Million

Brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $515.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy L.P.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470 million. NuStar Energy L.P. reported sales of $437.8 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will report full year sales of $515.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy L.P..

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm earned $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.85 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NS. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.03 per share, with a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074,163 shares in the company, valued at $166,097,026.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 323,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 32.6% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 29.2% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,320,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,205,000 after buying an additional 977,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 42.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $55.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s payout ratio is 344.88%.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

