Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened at 194.81 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $197.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post $8.90 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.84.

In other 3M news, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 47,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $8,405,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,898.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

