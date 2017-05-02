Norges Bank Takes Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Financial Engines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,671,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,082,000 after buying an additional 286,230 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,536,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,640,000 after buying an additional 265,770 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the third quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,525,000.

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded up 1.29% on Monday, hitting $43.05. 169,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Financial Engines Inc has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Financial Engines Inc will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

FNGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 price target on shares of Financial Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Martin sold 4,109,128 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $180,185,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis Antone, Jr. sold 927 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $41,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,270,120 shares of company stock valued at $187,138,965 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

