New Century Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

New Century Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 46,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,532,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,584,000 after buying an additional 1,172,499 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 25,230,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,989,000 after buying an additional 320,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.61 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Bank of America Corp’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.48 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Bank of America Corp news, Director Thomas D. Woods purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

