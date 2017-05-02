$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Vetr lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,727.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $25,611.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 254,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 349,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

