$269.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tennant Company (TNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) will announce sales of $269.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tennant Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.3 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.78 million. Tennant Company reported sales of $216.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tennant Company will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.16 million to $984.6 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tennant Company.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tennant Company had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tennant Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tennant Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 73.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Tennant Company news, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $537,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,401.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $142,209.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,527,908. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tennant Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Tennant Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,202,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,912,000 after buying an additional 72,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tennant Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tennant Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tennant Company by 23.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

