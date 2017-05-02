CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $162.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168 million and the lowest is $154.7 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $146.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $162.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.2 million to $695 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $715.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $669.4 million to $739.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) opened at 64.17 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08.

In other CIRCOR International news, SVP Arjun Sharma sold 2,930 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $177,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,750.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $25,177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CIRCOR International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 655,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

