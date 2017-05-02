RB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 912.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $663.28 and a 1-year high of $916.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $841.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $965.38.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.72, for a total transaction of $330,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane B. Greene sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total transaction of $1,490,139.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,164,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,275 shares of company stock worth $177,243,931 in the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

