PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

