Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. WESCO International also reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) opened at 60.50 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.69.

In other WESCO International news, Chairman John Engel sold 75,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $5,284,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Beach Lin sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $122,018.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,130.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 173.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 107,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 101,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 350,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

