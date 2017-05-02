$1.10 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (FRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business earned $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 0.67% on Thursday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 913,757 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 192,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 66.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

