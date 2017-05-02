$0.78 EPS Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company earned $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.98 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Avondale Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.62. 74,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $594,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,133. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

