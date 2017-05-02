$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FCB Financial Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. FCB Financial Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FCB Financial Holdings.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm earned $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, insider Vincent Tese sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $645,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 25,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $1,145,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,980,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,467 shares of company stock worth $24,388,790. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 2,654.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in FCB Financial Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) traded down 1.58% on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,586 shares. FCB Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

