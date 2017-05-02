$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.56 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $457,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,555. Company insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 251,003 shares. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

