-$0.28 EPS Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 347.94% and a negative return on equity of 232.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) opened at 2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock’s market cap is $122.41 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,063,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 103,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

