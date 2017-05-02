Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/0-27-eps-expected-for-marinus-pharmaceuticals-inc-mrns-this-quarter.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,340,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 169,945 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded down 4.17% on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 201,764 shares. The firm’s market cap is $29.73 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.