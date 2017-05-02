$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Corp (HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.20. Heska Corp reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska Corp.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Heska Corp had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Heska Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 5,157 shares of Heska Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $504,715.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of Heska Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $1,808,433. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,515,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at 101.835 on Tuesday. Heska Corp has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 71.213 and a beta of 0.83.

Heska Corp Company Profile

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports veterinary products. The Company focuses on the canine and feline companion animal health markets. Its segments include Core Companion Animal Health segment, which includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, and single use products and services, such as heartworm diagnostic tests, heartworm preventive products, allergy immunotherapy products and allergy testing, and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment, which includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other animals, including small mammals.

