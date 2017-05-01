Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Buyback $70 million in Outstanding Stock

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $70 million in shares on Thursday, December 3rd, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to repurchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened at 17.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.17. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

