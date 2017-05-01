Zoo Digital Group plc (ZOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) traded up 2.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 11.99. Zoo Digital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.92 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.52.

Zoo Digital Group plc Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activities include provision of a range of services to allow television and movie content to be subtitled in any language and prepared for sale with online retailers, and research and development of productivity software in those areas.

