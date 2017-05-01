Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) remained flat at GBX 25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.55. Zoltav Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 15.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 41.25. The company’s market cap is GBX 36.91 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zoltav Resources Inc (ZOL) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zoltav-resources-inc-zol-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

About Zoltav Resources

Zoltav Resources Inc (Zoltav) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The principal activities of the Company are the acquisition, exploration and development of hydrocarbon assets and production of hydrocarbons in the Russian Federation. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.