Zoetis (ZTS) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zoetis earned a news impact score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 56.11 on Monday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

