Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoe's Kitchen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Zoe's Kitchen posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoe's Kitchen will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoe's Kitchen.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company earned $62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.75 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ZOES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,233 shares. Zoe's Kitchen has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a PE ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoe's Kitchen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoe's Kitchen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zoe's Kitchen by 27.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company has approximately 170 restaurants across over 20 states, including approximately three franchised locations. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients that are predominantly preservative and additive-free, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

