ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 289.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded up 0.2827% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.0599. The stock had a trading volume of 44,181 shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm’s market cap is $922.70 million.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.
