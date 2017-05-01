Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Receives $139.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. 2,195,741 shares of the stock traded hands. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $126,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,585.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Dvorak sold 87,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $10,171,441.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,886 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,262.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

