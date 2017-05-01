Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $144.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,741 shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

