Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $144.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,741 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $133.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 87,331 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $10,171,441.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,262.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $126,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,585.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 356,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

