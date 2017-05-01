Brokerages Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,766 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $48,706.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $47,031.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,582.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock worth $1,377,539 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,300,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,676,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after buying an additional 1,214,144 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,169,000 after buying an additional 3,262,384 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Zendesk by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,498,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 730,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Zendesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,184,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 126,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 28.75 on Monday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The firm’s market cap is $2.79 billion.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.36 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

