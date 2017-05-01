Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zendesk Inc (ZEN) to Hold

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The firm’s market cap is $2.79 billion. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.36 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $47,031.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,824,700 shares in the company, valued at $44,960,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $1,377,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

