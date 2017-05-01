Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. is a medical technology company engaged in designing, development and commercialization of non-invasive procedures for the reduction of unwanted fat tissue. The Company offers CoolSculpting System and other products to the dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic specialists in North America and internationally. Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

ZLTQ has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis cut Zeltiq Aesthetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research cut Zeltiq Aesthetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a positive rating on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Zeltiq Aesthetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Zeltiq Aesthetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.72.

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) remained flat at $56.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3137.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Bradley Hauser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,107.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,293,381.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,432,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians.

