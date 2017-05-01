Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra Technologies Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiaries design, manufacture and support a broad range of direct thermal and thermal transfer bar code label printers, receipt printers, instant-issuance plastic card printers and secure identification printing systems, related accessories, and support software. The company markets its products worldwide principally to manufacturing and service organizations for use in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification systems. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. 9,412 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $96.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.99 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm earned $944 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.17 million. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a positive return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $3,688,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,003 shares in the company, valued at $25,914,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

