Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup Inc

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) opened at 35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Zayo Group Holdings has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $35.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.56 billion.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company earned $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.71 million. Zayo Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Morley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,598,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $153,536.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,199 shares of company stock worth $29,807,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,521,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

