Zalando Se (ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) traded up 3.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 520 shares of the company were exchanged. Zalando Se has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47.

