Zagg (ZAGG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Headlines about Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zagg earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) opened at 7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Zagg has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $201.01 million.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on Zagg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Zagg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

