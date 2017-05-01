Brokerages Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Universal Forest Products’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $123.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Forest Products an industry rank of 15 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $246,237.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.24 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at $179,425.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 205.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,315 shares. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm earned $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc (idX) and Corporate divisions.

