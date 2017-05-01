Zacks: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern First Bancshares an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $30,793.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $822,675.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,244. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) traded up 3.86% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.55. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

