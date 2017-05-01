Zacks: PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PDF Solutions an industry rank of 243 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) traded down 7.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 460,341 shares of the stock traded hands. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.38 million, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. PDF Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $13,039,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,531,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 303,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

