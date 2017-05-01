Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc Corp an industry rank of 44 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.13.

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business earned $7.65 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc Corp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc Corp stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.54% of Middlefield Banc Corp worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

