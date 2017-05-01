Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 231 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Mercury General Co. (MCY) Given $50.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-mercury-general-co-mcy-given-50-00-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) traded down 4.83% on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,778 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Mercury General had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm earned $811.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.64%.

In other Mercury General news, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $159,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Graves sold 2,985 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $173,279.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $855,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.