Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Vital Therapies, Inc. is a biotherapeutic company. It is focused on developing a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute liver failure. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, and China. Vital Therapies, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on Vital Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) traded down 3.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 133,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $123.75 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Vital Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Therapies will post ($1.48) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vital Therapies stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Vital Therapies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

