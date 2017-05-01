Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 72,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $230.14 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 440,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

