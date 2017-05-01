Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. CL King assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,038,867 shares of the stock traded hands. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock’s market cap is $1.66 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) to “Hold”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-hostess-brands-inc-twnk-to-hold-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $15,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,519.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 913,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 282,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 410.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 520,683 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $4,410,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.