HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings furnishes information-based revenue recovery and business office outsourcing services to healthcare providers and payors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $20.50. 389,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.97. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,218,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,866,000 after buying an additional 372,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after buying an additional 221,642 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 189,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,125,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,123,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after buying an additional 84,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

