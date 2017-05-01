Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo should continue to see a strong performance at all of its business segments – Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. We are positive on Glaxo’s efforts to develop its pipeline. Performance of new products as well as of those acquired from Novartis has been encouraging. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure impact the company’s performance. In particular, pricing dynamics and competitive pressure are hurting sales of its top-selling drug Advair. Meanwhile, Advair is expected to face generic competition in the U.S in 2017, which will further hurt sales. Glaxo’s shares have picked up this year, after declining in 2016. Meanwhile, estimates have declined slightly ahead of its Q1 earnings release. Glaxo has a record of positive earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised GlaxoSmithKline plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Sunday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) traded down 0.015% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.894. 480,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.897 and a beta of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company earned $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.483 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s payout ratio is presently 389.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 42,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 10.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 94,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,231,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,126,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc during the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

