Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) to “Buy”

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical saw higher profit in first-quarter 2017, helped by its cost actions. Both adjusted earnings and sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company backed its earnings growth expectations for 2017. Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions amid a challenging operating environment. Further, the company should gain from its strategic acquisitions and capacity expansion actions. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging healthy free cash flows. However, Eastman Chemical has underperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals-Diversified industry over the past six months.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Instinet increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 463,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Eastman Chemical Company news, SVP Michael Hk Chung sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $891,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 14,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

