Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer’s efforts to revive its Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, alongside accelerated focus on cost savings and efficiency projects, have been its key growth strategy. Further, we believe the company’s practice of acquiring assets to expand geographically will aid it to gain significant market share. However, the company has underperformed the Zacks categorized industry year to date, due to soft depletion trends that stemmed from weakness in the craft beer and cider categories, alongside a troubled retail backdrop. Also, gross margins remained weak owing to adverse package and product mix. Moreover, the company remains uncertain about volumes and profitability for 2017 based on the 2016 and year to date trends. Nonetheless, the company’s brand-building efforts and initiatives to add new products also remain key revenue drivers. First-quarter estimates have been stable lately ahead of the earnings release.”

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Boston Beer Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price target on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on Boston Beer Company from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $165.00 price target on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Boston Beer Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) opened at 144.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. Boston Beer Company has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm earned $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.33 million. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company will post $5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,273 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,262 shares of company stock worth $28,774,864. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 81.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

